KC Current acquires midfielder Bethune from Spirit, deals midfielder Hutton to Bay FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current made two seismic changes to its roster Wednesday afternoon.

The club announced it acquired Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune for $900,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an additional $100,000 in allocation funds.

Bethune’s contract keeps her on the Current roster for the next two seasons.

At roughly the same time, the club announced it dealt midfielder Claire Hutton to Bay FC for $1.1 million in intra-league transfer funds. The transfer fee is the second-highest in National Women's Soccer League history .

After signing with the club as a 17-year-old in 2023, Hutton, 20, grew into a consistent presence on the pitch for the Current, starting 41 of the club’s 47 matches over the last two seasons.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, so this was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make," Hutton said on Instagram. "I will always be grateful for the opportunity to play for this city."

Bethune, 24, has been a key part of the Spirit's attack that has made the NWSL Championship game in each of the last two seasons. She was named the 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year and won Olympic gold with the 2024 Women’s National Team.

“We are excited to welcome Croix to Kansas City,” Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said.

Bethune notched five goals and 10 assists in her rookie season before an injury sidelined her through August 2025.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to officially join the Kansas City Current family,” Bethune said Wednesday. “It is an honor to represent a club that exemplifies relentless energy, togetherness and a world-class commitment to elevating women’s sports.”

The Current kick off the 2026 regular season hosting the Utah Royals at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at CPKC Stadium.

