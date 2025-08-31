KC Current clinch NWSL playoff spot before Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are headed back to the NWSL playoffs.

The team clinched the postseason bid after a 2-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night at CPKC Stadium.

This is the third time in five seasons the Current will make a postseason run.

The Current clinched their postseason bid after a goal in the 31st minute by defender Izzy Rodriguez and a penalty kick from midfielder Lo’eau Labonta in the 41st minute.

The team is 15-2-1 on the season, and is the only team this season to lock in their postseason dance card with eight matches left in the season. That ties the 2024 Orlando Pride for the quickest team to secure a postseason bid.

NWSL playoff seeding will be announced once the regular season concludes on Sunday, Oct. 19. The NWSL Championship will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22 from PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Kansas City will return to the pitch on Saturday, Sept. 6 at PayPal Park, where they will take on Bay FC. First kick set for 9 p.m. CT.

—

