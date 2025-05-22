KC Current defender Alana Cook placed on season-ending injury list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Thursday they’ve placed defender Alana Cook on the season-ending injury list.

Cook, who has helped to anchor the defensive back line since last summer, suffered an injury in the first half of last Friday’s 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride.

The team said Thursday Cook suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.

“Alana has made a big impact for our club on and off the pitch in a short period of time, and our hearts absolutely break for her,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said Thursday. “Throughout her career, Alana has proven to be determined, resilient and disciplined with an optimistic spirit. We are confident she will carry those same attributes into her recovery process. The team will stand by her every step of the way, and we eagerly await the day she is able to join us on the pitch again.”

The Current acquired Cook in a midseason trade in 2024.

Earlier this season, Cook earned a call-up to the U.S. Women’s National Team.

