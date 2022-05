KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current defender Mallory Weber is out for the remainder of the team’s season after suffering an injury.

A team spokesperson said Weber suffered an injury to her anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, in the team’s season opener on April 30.

Weber is set to undergo surgery to repair the injury.

The team says Weber, who signed a contract extension with the team last July, will remain with the team throughout the rest of the 2022 season despite being sidelined.

