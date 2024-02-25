KC Current detail additional ways for fans to get to CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced several additional ways fans can get to and from CPKC Stadium this season.

The club fans Sunday morning, several days after the club released details to season-ticket holders about its plans for limited on-site, season-long parking passes.

On Monday, full-season parking passes will be available for season ticket holders to purchase. However, the number of season ticket holders exceeds the number of parking spots available.

A full-season parking pass runs $50 per match plus taxes and fees. The club said it will offer an installment plan for the cost of the full-season parking pass, which would cost at least $650.

The Current said Sunday cars with a full-season pass with four fans inside will receive a $10 in-stadium credit.

This coming Friday, officials are set to celebrate the groundbreaking of the KC Streetcar Riverfront extension, which will connect the existing streetcar route east toward CPKC Stadium.

While that route is under construction, KC Current said it will cover the “last stretch of the fan journey” from the River Market until the extension opens.

Existing parking options are also available across downtown Kansas City, Missouri, by parking and then riding the streetcar.

For those looking to get some steps in before a match, the club estimates a the walk from the Town of Kansas Bridge along the Missouri River east to the stadium is roughly one mile.

The club will offer free and secured bike valet at the stadium. RideKC buses and the streetcar are also equipped with bike racks.

Fans are encouraged to consider one of several RideKC lines from the River Market.

Finally, the club announced Sunday it will have dedicated spaces for pick-up and drop-off from ride-sharing services and taxis.

The club is set to kick off its season at noon on Saturday, March 16, against the Portland Thorns.

