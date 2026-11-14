KC Current flight to NWSL semifinal in New York delayed due to ground stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current were set to travel to New York Friday for their NWSL semifinal match against Gotham FC.

The FAA's nationwide ground stop for a telecommunications issue got in the way.

A team spokesperson told KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson the team's flight was impacted by the outage.

"We are collaborating with key stakeholders, including the NWSL and our charter partner, to identify next steps in order to arrive safely ahead of our match against Gotham FC on Sunday," the spokesperson said.

Nelson reports the team will train in Kansas City on Saturday before attempting to fly out later in the day.

The two teams are set to square off at 2 p.m. Sunday from Icann Stadium in New York. The game is broadcast on ABC.

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