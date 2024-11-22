KC Current forward Temwa Chawinga named NWSL's 2024 Most Valuable Player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, the league announced Friday.

Chawinga became the first player in franchise history to achieve the feat, the team said.

The award came after a historic debut season for Chawinga, one that included becoming the first player in NWSL history to score 20 goals in a single season.

During the historic season, Chawinga also scored in eight consecutive games and was also the first player to score against every NWSL team.

In all competition, she scored 24 goals during the 2024 season to go with eight assists, also earning her 2024 NWSL Golden Boot.

"We are so proud of Temwa for earning this award," KC Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. "Temwa has come so far this season in a short amount of time and is so important to our team, she is the clear MVP of both our team and the league. She does so much for us both offensively and defensively and, most importantly, she is a great teammate. I am so excited to watch Temwa continue to grow with our club."

—

