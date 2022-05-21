KC Current head coach, 4 players to miss Saturday's game due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Current announced that head coach Matt Potter will not be making the trip with the team to Los Angeles, California, to take on Angel City.

Potter will miss the game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Current’s goalkeeper coach Lloyd Yaxley will be filling in for Potter on Saturday evening.

Four players will also miss the match because of COVID protocols. The players that will miss are unknown at this time.

The team is expected to signing replacement players after a new rule put forth by the NWSL on May 13.

The Current are set to take on Angel City at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

