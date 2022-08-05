KC Current midfielder Sam Mewis placed on season ending injury list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced on Friday evening that midfielder Sam Mewis was placed on the team's season-ending injury list.

The club described it as a long-standing progressive injury to her right leg. Mewis had sustained the injury before she arrived in Kansas City.

“We are understandably disappointed, not just for the club, but for Sam. She has been a valuable leader for this organization since she joined us," said General Manager Camille Levin Ashton. "Although she won't be able to contribute on the field for the balance of this season, she is an invaluable asset to this team and contributes daily to our success. We will continue to support her in every way possible."

Mewis joined the Current on Nov. 30, 2021, in a trade with the North Carolina Courage. The Current sent defender Kiki Pickett and their natural first round pick in the 2022 NWSL draft.

The midfielder had previously won an 2019 FIFA World Cup Championship with the United States Women's national team. She won three NWSL titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

She also won a 2013 NCAA Championship while scoring 31 goals in 87 appearances with UCLA. And a 2020 FA Cup Championship during her time with Manchester City.

Mewis was also named the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year by U.S. Soccer.

She was originally drafted fourth overall in the 2015 NWSL draft by the Western New York Flash.

