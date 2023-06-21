KC Current prepares for final beam installation at new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final steel beam will be installed on the new Current stadium Wednesday afternoon. Once it's complete, the stadium will be the first-ever purpose-built facility for women's sports.

"The World Cup, as everyone knows, that's such a big thing for any city, any region and I love the fact that the Kansas City Current facilities will play a big role in that," said Chris Long, KC Current owner. "The fact that all of the infrastructure here is working together to make sure that not only do we deliver on the World Cup, but we then keep that momentum going."

The stadium is expected to be complete spring 2024. According to the KC Current, the project is within its $117 million budget. More than 80,000 hours of labor have been put in constructing the stadium and it's expected to generate 925 full-time and part-time jobs.

"We want to win matches, our team is playing really well," Long said. "I think fans are going to really enjoy what they see for the rest of this season."

The installation of the final beam will begin at 1:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to come out before and hear from city leaders and KC Current staff, who will be signing the beam before its installation.

Victus Advisors, a national sports market research firm, prepared a study that anticipates the stadium will generate a $48.8 million annual economic impact to the city by 2025 and $1.24 billion economic impact long-term.

