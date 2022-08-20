KC Current sets new home attendance record against Angel City FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current fans showed up in full force as the club played Angel City FC at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday night.

According to the club, it set a new attendance record with 10,385 fans attending the game.

Angel City midfielder Cari Roccaro scored in the 82nd minute of the game to give the club a 1-0 lead.

KC Current midfielder Lo'eau Labonta scored a game-tying goal in the 92nd minute.

The game eventually ended in a draw.

KC Current (7-5-4) next plays the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, Aug. 28.

