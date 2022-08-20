Watch Now
KC Current sets new home attendance record against Angel City FC

Clubs draws 10,395 in tie against Angel City
KC Current
Posted at 9:35 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 22:35:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — KC Current fans showed up in full force as the club played Angel City FC at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday night.

According to the club, it set a new attendance record with 10,385 fans attending the game.

Angel City midfielder Cari Roccaro scored in the 82nd minute of the game to give the club a 1-0 lead.

KC Current midfielder Lo'eau Labonta scored a game-tying goal in the 92nd minute.

The game eventually ended in a draw.

KC Current (7-5-4) next plays the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, Aug. 28.

