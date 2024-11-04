KC Current to face North Carolina Courage Saturday in 1st playoff game at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the conclusion of the NWSL regular season, Kansas City’s quarterfinal opponent is set.

The No. 4 Current will take on the No. 5 North Carolina Courage at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The two clubs played twice in the regular season. The Current defeated the Courage 1-0 at CPKC Stadium on May 12. The Courage flipped the script later in the season, defeating the Current 2-1 on Sept. 1 in North Carolina.

The two teams also played each other in the NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, with the Current coming out on top 2-0 on Aug. 6 at CPKC Stadium.

The first-ever postseason match at CPKC Stadium will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Kansas City set franchise single-season records in wins (16), total points (55) and shutouts (9), per the club.

The club also boasted it was the first NSWL team to sell out every home regular game this season.

This playoff appearance is the club's second in franchise history.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public here or on the KC Current app.

Season ticket holders and Current Club members have early access to purchase potential semifinal match tickets.

The other NWSL quarterfinal matches are as follows:



No. 1 Orlando Pride vs No. 8 Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m. Friday

No. 2 Washington Spirit vs No. 7 Bay FC at 11 a.m. Sunday

No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham vs. No. 6 Portland Thorns at 2:30 p.m. Sunday

