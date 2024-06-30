KC Current top Houston Dash 2-0 and extend unbeaten run to an NWSL-record 17th straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored two late goals and the host Kansas City Current beat the Houston Dash 2-0 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium.

The Current (10-0-5) are unbeaten in the National Women’s Soccer League and set a league record by going unbeaten in 17 straight matches dating to last season. They have scored 47 goals during the span.

In the 77th minute, Chawinga beat her defender to a long ball sent over the top. While Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell slid and blocked Chawinga's initial touch, the ball deflected to the forward, who scored from close range on her seventh shot of the match.

Chawinga doubled the score three minutes later, picking off a loose pass at the half and beating several defenders on the dribble before cutting around Campbell and scoring into an open net.

Chawinga leads the league with 11 goals.

Campbell made seven saves for the Dash, who fell to 3-7-5.