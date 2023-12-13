KC Current trades D Kate Del Fava to Utah Royals for expansion draft protection, re-signs D Izzy Rodriguez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current gained complete protection in the NWSL Expansion Draft and $75,000 in allocation funds in a trade with the Utah Royals. In exchange, the Current traded Utah its natural fourth-overall first-round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and defender Kate Del Fava.

“Kate is a player that has grown tremendously in her time with this club, and we wish her the best in her return to Utah,” said Camille Ashton, KC Current general manager. “This was a difficult decision, and we thank Kate for all of her contributions to the Club.”

Del Fava played with the Current in every regular-season game for the past two seasons and racked up a total of 53 games with the club.

Kansas City said it will announce several new players joining its roster before 2024, sharing Wednesday the team signed defender Izzy Rodriguez to a two-year contract.

Rodriguez, 24, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 and will remain with KC through 2025.

“Izzy has the mindset and technical and physical abilities to excel in this league,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Her development from her rookie season to last year was tremendous, and I’m excited for her to continue to grow into one of the NWSL’s top defenders.”

Rodriguez has appeared 26 times with KC including regular-season, playoff and UKG NWSL Challenge Cup games.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful to be staying with the Current and getting to play for this club and this city once again,” Rodriguez said. “I can’t wait to get back to work with the group and compete for a championship.”

The 2024 NWSL Draft will be held Jan. 12 in Anaheim, California, with the regular season starting the weekend of March 16.

