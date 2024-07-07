KC Current unbeaten streak snapped by Orlando Pride, 2-1

Barbra Banda and Marta scored goals and the Orlando Pride stayed undefeated by beating Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday, handing the Current their first loss of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Temwa Chawinga scored for the Current (10-1-5) in front of a sellout crowd of 11,500 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City who came to see the top two and only unbeaten teams in the league.

With the win, the first-place Pride (11-0-5) extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games dating to last season, matching the the league record set by the Current last week. The Pride haven’t trailed in a match since March 22.

Banda and Chawinga entered the match tied for the league lead with 11 goals each and they delivered in the marquee matchup.

Banda scored her 12th of the season in the 37th minute. Adriana’s shot was blocked and fell right to Banda in the box, who finished under the arms of goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Chawinga responded two minutes later, dribbling into the box and getting around several defenders before shooting into the right corner.

Carrie Lawrence picked up a second yellow card in the 42nd minute after fouling Chawinga, putting the Pride down a player for the rest of the match.

Orlando went up in the 61st minute when Adriana was fouled in the box, and Marta chipped the goalkeeper from the penalty spot for her fifth goal of the season.

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made seven saves.

