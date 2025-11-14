KC Current’s Andonovski steps down as coach; will remain sporting director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will have a new coach roaming the sidelines when they return to the pitch next season.

Vlatko Andonovski and team officials announced Thursday he will step down as the team’s head coach to devote his time to serving as the team’s sporting director. He had been in both roles.

Andonovski, 49, who has deep soccer roots in Kansas City, joined the Current in late 2023 and played a key role in the club’s dominant regular season performances in 2024 and 2025.

The club advanced to the NWSL semifinals in 2024 before losing to eventual champion Orlando Pride.

Andonovski’s club appeared poised for another playoff run in 2025 after completing a historic season that saw them clinch the shield with several weeks left in the regular season. The club’s season ended in the NWSL quarterfinals in a 2-1 loss against Gotham FC at CPKC Stadium.

The club tells KSHB 41 that Andonovski will be involved in the search for his replacement, though the ownership group of Chris and Angie Long and Brittany Mahomes will have the final say. He will remain as head coach until a new coach is named.

As part of Thursday's announcement, the club promoted Ryan Dell to General Manager.

"To continue the club's upward and global trajectory, we must put in place an organizational structure that reflects the growth of what we're doing with the KC Current ecosystem and beyond," the Longs said in a statement Friday. "These changes will allow us to further carry out our mission of staying at the forefront of women's soccer globally."

Andonovski told ESPN Thursday that he had always planned to step aside from the head coaching role to focus on the sporting director role, though the timing had been uncertain.

