Long-time KC Current midfielder Desiree Scott announces plan to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott announced Thursday her plan to retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Scott, 37, has been with the club since 2013, a run that makes her one of 19 remaining active players who played in the debut of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Canadian has played several matches for the Canadian Women’s National Team, where she earned an Olympic gold medal in 2020 and two bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

Nicknamed The Destroyer, Scott has appeared in nine matches this season, contributing more than 100 minutes of playing time for a KC Current squad that has clinched at least one home playoff game in this year’s NWSL playoffs.

“My professional career began right here in Kansas City in 2013 with FC KC, so I find it only fitting that I officially announce my retirement from the NWSL and that the 2024 season is going to be my last with the Kansas City Current,” Scott said in an Instagram post.

Scott called the moment bittersweet but she was at peace with the decision.

“It has been an absolute privilege to play for this city, to play for this organization, to play for the best fans in the NWSL, whether you’ve been rocking with me since 2013 as an OG in the Blue Crew or if you’re showing up at stadium for the first time, your love and support has been felt,” Scott said.

The Current conclude the home portion of their regular season at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, against San Diego FC.

