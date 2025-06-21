Lorena saves penalty, Zaneratto scores as Current stay perfect at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brazilian international Lorena saved a penalty and fellow countrywoman Bia Zaneratto scored to keep the Current perfect at home.

The victory secured a sixth consecutive win for Kansas City, which remained atop the NWSL standings. The Current (11-2-0) have also won all six game at home this season. Kansas City hasn’t dropped a game at home since as July 2024 loss to Orlando.

With the score tied 0-0, Lorena leapt to her right to parry a spot kick by Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson in the 56th minute. The ball was tipped onto the crossbar before bobbling out for a corner kick.

It was Lorena’s first penalty save and Thompson’s failed conversion in the NWSL.

Reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga broke away on a dribble and had her low shot saved by Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, only for Zaneratto to scoop up the rebound and the tuck the ball away in the 69th minute.

Zaneratto has five goals this season, tied for the second-most of any Current player behind Chawinga with eight.

Angel City (5-5-3) is winless in its last five games, and has secured one tie and two losses since Alex Straus assumed the role of head coach three weeks ago.