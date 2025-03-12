New flavors, unique dishes coming to CPKC Stadium with start of NWSL season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The chefs at CPKC Stadium are ready to serve up another season of delectable eats with new twists in store.

I attended CPKC Stadium's media day on Tuesday to get a sneak peek — and a few bites — of what's on the menu.

Chef John Woychick, executive chef for the Riverfront Collective at CPKC Stadium, described last year as “groundbreaking” and said the upcoming year promises to highlight “another round of amazing” dishes.

He said one of the stadium’s primary initiatives is to reduce its carbon footprint. To him, he said that means less beef and more plant-forward options.

More importantly, he said he is proud of the stadium’s work when it comes to special diet options — gluten free, vegetarian and vegan. He estimated 85% of the menu is available to be gluten-free at concessions, a number that’s “unheard of.”

“We probably have two, three guests just rush up to me and say, ‘Thank you so much for what you’re doing here.’ And we had people in tears last year,” Woychick said.

As a self-proclaimed “fine-dining guy,” Woychick promised the gluten-free chicken tenders are nothing to be scared of, which I can confirm.

While I may be biased as I try to live a gluten-free life, it was nice to be able to have plenty of options rather than watching others nibble from the sidelines.

Woychick gushed his personal favorite is the dill pickle tater tots.

“So we take stadium concepts and then bring in other foods that make them work that way,” Woychick explained of the menu-creation process.

Other Riverfront Collective items include souvenir nachos, Italian hoagie, chicken bacon ranch wrap, cauliflower tikka masala and vegan chocolate pudding, which was surprisingly crunchy ... in a good way.

Local Restaurant Partners

Fans can look forward to new menu additions from the stadium’s local restaurant partners, including Yoli Tortilleria, Ruby Jean’s, Room 39, Billie’s Grocery, High Hopes, Martin City Brewery and Joe's Kansas City BBQ.

Yoli plans to add a chicken tinga burrito made with local chicken. Co-founder Marissa Gencarelli told me the "smoky" dish is crafted with “just the right amount of spice.”

For fans worried about another season of long lines outside her stand, she assured me her team has worked to optimize Yoli's offerings. She said the loaded nachos will still be available, with barbacoa or chicken, as well as the vegan flautas.

In my opinion, the burrito was sophisticated yet welcoming, a taste I'd welcome at any stadium.

Over at Ruby Jean’s, owner Chris Goode said the Brussels sprout nachos will be new to CPKC Stadium but not Ruby Jean’s. He said he hopes to partner with Yoli on the tortilla chips in the future.

“An indulgent dish, but not so indulgent that you’re not still nourishing your body,” Goode said. “Something that fans should enjoy to come and get stadium food, but it’s still good for them."

You forget you're eating Brussels sprouts until you make it through the generous layers of toppings, so even if the vegetable isn't your favorite, I believe it is most definitely worth a try.

Billie’s Grocery also opted to add one of its most popular restaurant dishes to the stadium menu.

Fans can now enjoy sashimi-grade tuna in the spicy poke bowl, a unique stadium option.

Robin Krause, the mind behind Billie's Grocery, confirmed the sesame chicken salad will be returning to CPKC Stadium, too.

To be frank, I am sometimes alarmed by the texture of raw tuna, but the small bite-sized chunks were no issue. I can see this being a top choice on hot summer games.

A less healthy but equally delicious option coming to Room 39’s menu is the Monte Cristo.

Chef Ted Habiger, of Room 39, said the sandwich features burgers, smoked turkey from the Ozarks and Duroc Pit ham from northern Missouri on a brioche bun fried in pancake batter.

“We've been wanting to do a sandwich at the stadium, and we wanted to make something that was really fan friendly,” Habiger said. “This was one of our favorite sandwiches we've been playing with the last year, and we thought it'd be perfect for the stadium.”

He told me the colorful hue comes from passion fruit powder.

Of course, Martin City will still have its beer selection and three pizza options — pepperoni, cheese and Spanakopita.

And Joe’s will serve its iconic staple, the Z-Man.

For dessert, I highly recommend High Hopes. While typically not a sorbet person, theirs tickled my fancy, and I found the strawberry cheesecake scoop to be perfectly creamy and utterly unforgettable.

CPKC’s commitment to sustainability

All of the food and beverages consumed at CPKC Stadium are done so with sustainability in mind.

A Current spokesperson said the stadium’s commitment to waste reduction turned Bold Reuse items “into a movement.”

“CPKC Stadium partnered to save 114,688 single-use cups from landfills. That’s equivalent to 5,448 pounds of waste diverted,” shared Dani Welniak, executive director of communications with the Current.

Welniak broke down the return rate of reusable cups:



75% return rate for 20 ounce non-alcoholic cups

89% return rate for 12 ounce cocktail cups

90% for 12 ounce beer cups

88% for 9 ounce wine cups

The overall return rate was found to be 86%.

“So, of course we look forward to being bigger and better and bolder in 2025,” Welniak said.

As no plastic bottles or cups are served in the stadium, reusable forks and knives as well as aluminum cans have dedicated return bins.

When I visited the stadium last season, I took advantage of the hydration stations and brought my own metal water bottle in.

What’s next

Chef Colby Garrelts, stadium food partner, teased “new surprises” to come in the next few weeks. He said to expect to find those announcements on social media.

The Kansas City Current kick off the 2025 season at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 15.

