WASHINGTON — In many ways, the National Women's Soccer League has a championship game to savor, with Trinity Rodman and Washington playing at home this weekend against a Kansas City team hoping for a breakthrough.

The previous round of the playoffs, however, showed the league still experiences occasional growing pains.

There was angst and uncertainty over where both semifinals would be played, and that was a major topic when Commissioner Jessica Berman gave her state of the league address Thursday.

Gotham FC moved its semifinal against the Kansas City Current because of poor field conditions at its home stadium in New Jersey. The Washington Spirit were able to use their home field, but only by squeezing their semifinal and a previously scheduled college football game there into the same day.

“We will absolutely take our experience this past year and decide whether modifications need to be made in advance of next year's playoffs,” Berman said. “And also analyze whether there are other steps we can take to ensure that our stadiums are secured and prepared for us to be able to play in them when we need them at the most important time for our season.”

Gotham lost to Kansas City at the smaller Icahn Stadium on New York's Randall's Island. It was ironic that the game was against the Current, since they made history two years ago when they began playing their games at a home stadium built specifically for them.

But it could be a while before the rest of the league can replicate that type of arrangement.

“We are focused on identifying ways to either control or influence where we play,” Berman said. “This is the reason that Boston and Denver were admitted into our league. They were building purpose-built stadiums, and when those open in the next couple of years, we will be in a meaningfully different place, in terms of creating optionality across our league. ... I think we should acknowledge that solving infrastructure problems, for many leagues, takes 50 to 70 years."

Berman pointed out that avoiding scheduling conflicts is part of the reason the league plays its title game at a predetermined site. On Saturday that means the Spirit will play a de facto home game for the championship against the Current. That should be quite a scene, and it comes months after Rodman agreed to a three-year contract to remain with Washington.

The process of keeping Rodman on the team and in the league was not easy. There was haggling by the league and the players' union over contract rules.

“Obviously it was incredibly important for us to keep Trinity in this league,” Berman said. “The fact that she's competing in the championship again is poetic, given how far we've come and all the progress we've made. It's no secret that the next generation of fans appreciates and enjoys stars."

Berman also announced that next year's NWSL Challenge Cup will be Feb. 6 in Austin, Texas — the league's first event in that city. The actual season will kick off with Angel City hosting a game in Los Angeles around time of the Super Bowl there.

Berman also addressed Racing Louisville FC's situation, with the club looking for a new ownership group.

“We don't have any news to share today,” she said. “But I am confident that with the league's support, we'll be able to identify capital we need to ensure that the club is set for success for the short, medium and long term.”

, with Trinity Rodman and Washington playing at home this weekend against a Kansas City team hoping for a breakthrough.

The previous round of the playoffs, however, showed the league still experiences occasional growing pains.

There was angst and uncertainty over where both semifinals would be played, and that was a major topic when Commissioner Jessica Berman gave her state of the league address Thursday.

Gotham FC moved its semifinal against the Kansas City Current because of poor field conditions at its home stadium in New Jersey. The Washington Spirit were able to use their home field, but only by squeezing their semifinal and a previously scheduled college football game there into the same day.

“We will absolutely take our experience this past year and decide whether modifications need to be made in advance of next year's playoffs,” Berman said. “And also analyze whether there are other steps we can take to ensure that our stadiums are secured and prepared for us to be able to play in them when we need them at the most important time for our season.”

Gotham lost to Kansas City at the smaller Icahn Stadium on New York's Randall's Island. It was ironic that the game was against the Current, since they made history two years ago when they began playing their games at a home stadium built specifically for them.

But it could be a while before the rest of the league can replicate that type of arrangement.

“We are focused on identifying ways to either control or influence where we play,” Berman said. “This is the reason that Boston and Denver were admitted into our league. They were building purpose-built stadiums, and when those open in the next couple of years, we will be in a meaningfully different place, in terms of creating optionality across our league. ... I think we should acknowledge that solving infrastructure problems, for many leagues, takes 50 to 70 years."

Berman pointed out that avoiding scheduling conflicts is part of the reason the league plays its title game at a predetermined site. On Saturday that means the Spirit will play a de facto home game for the championship against the Current. That should be quite a scene, and it comes months after Rodman agreed to a three-year contract to remain with Washington.

The process of keeping Rodman on the team and in the league was not easy. There was haggling by the league and the players' union over contract rules.

“Obviously it was incredibly important for us to keep Trinity in this league,” Berman said. “The fact that she's competing in the championship again is poetic, given how far we've come and all the progress we've made. It's no secret that the next generation of fans appreciates and enjoys stars."

Berman also announced that next year's NWSL Challenge Cup will be Feb. 6 in Austin, Texas — the league's first event in that city. The actual season will kick off with Angel City hosting a game in Los Angeles around time of the Super Bowl there.

Berman also addressed Racing Louisville FC's situation, with the club looking for a new ownership group.

“We don't have any news to share today,” she said. “But I am confident that with the league's support, we'll be able to identify capital we need to ensure that the club is set for success for the short, medium and long term.”

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