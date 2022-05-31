Racing Louisville alleges field in Kansas City not up to standards

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Racing Louisville FC lost to the Kansas City Current Monday at Children's Mercy Park.

But the club's trouble in Kansas City began the day before that, according to Racing Louisville FC Manager Kim Björkegren.

"We were trying to do training here in Kansas," Björkegren said. "But we couldn't do it because of the quality of the pitch (field) that they gave us."

He also alleged that the goal his team was given to train with wasn't a normal goal and that it fell on their back-up goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, injuring her.

Björkegren said they flew in an emergency back-up goalkeeper in Hillary Beall.

"It had been a mess with many things, and I think these kind of things can't be a part of a professional league to be honest," Björkegren said.

Reports out of Louisville say Bloomer is in a boot and on crutches.

KSHB 41 Sports reached out to the KC Current and a spokesperson had this response:

"We take this matter very seriously. The field Louisville was provided is the same field that all teams have been provided when traveling to KC, without incident. We will look into any issues that occurred during yesterday's training session."