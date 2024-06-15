Red Stars score late to draw with league-leading KC Current in NWSL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mallory Swanson scored early in the first half and assisted a 90th-minute goal to help the Chicago Red Stars draw 2-2 against Kansas City Current on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Red Stars (5-6-2) scored first in the 6th minute. Sarah Griffith slipped a ball to Swanson in the box, who cut around her defender and finished into the far-post corner from a tight angle.

While the home team was unable to walk away with the win, the Current (8-0-5) still extended their unbeaten streak to 13 straight games this season.

Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga sparked Kansas City's comeback effort with goals early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was unable to collect a corner kick, and the bounce fell to Bia with her back to goal. As she turned, the forward whipped her shot into the left corner in the 51st minute.

Chawinga put the Current up seven minutes later with her eighth goal of the season, finishing a shot into the right corner on a counter attack.

Sam Staab, fresh off her first cap with the U.S. Women's National Team, headed in Swanson's corner to level the match at CPKC Stadium in the 90th minute.

The Current finished with 28 shots, while Naeher made five saves for the Red Stars.