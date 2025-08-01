Reports: KC Current land Ally Sentnor from Utah Royals in exchange for $600K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current acquired rising women’s soccer star Ally Sentnor Friday, multiple reports indicated .

Sentnor, 21, comes to the Current from the Utah Royals of the NWSL. The Current are reportedly sending $600,000 back to the Royals in a transfer fee.

The forward was named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and has already become a consistent presence on the U.S. Women’s National Team after making her debut last December.

Sentnor has started all 13 matches for the Royals this season, notching one goal and one assist in more than 1,120 minutes.

The NWSL resumes regular season play tonight after the summer break. The Current will take their table-topping 33 points on the road for a key contest against Racing Louisville.

Fans can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video.

—