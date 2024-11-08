Sports bar focused on women's sports set to open in January 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sports bar in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, plans to open in January with a focus on female athletes and women's sports.

The Dub, short for "get that win," will be in the former Banksia's near East 9th and Main streets.

The bar will be a short walk to a streetcar stop and a short drive to CPKC stadium, the home of the KC Current women's soccer team.

While the design, layout, and menu are still in development, Rachel Glenn and her partner, Monica Brady, have a clear vision of what they want The Dub to represent.

"We want to be a hub for all things women athletes and women's sports in Kansas City, but not just focused on women," Glenn said. "We want men, we want all, we want everyone, and want our business to be all-inclusive."

Glenn and Brady moved just over a year ago to Kansas City.

The couple say the business plan was written after seeing the success of the Kansas City Current, the opening of CPKC stadium, and the launch of bars focused on women's sports around the country.

"There are a lot of difficulties that come with it," Brady said. "Being a woman, namely, you know, but we are all so excited to shoulder that because we think that it's really worth bringing this concept and shining the light on women athletes to the forefront."

While The Dub’s is almost ready, word continues to spread across the city about the bar because of their pop-up bar takeovers, which help bring people together and fuel a community space where people can celebrate women.

"We want to be a bar that people love coming to because they have a community here, they feel safe, they feel included," said Glenn. "I think there's nothing but a rise in sports, and women's sports in general, for the city, and obviously this city, in particular, is the greatest place to do it."

The Dub also plans to offer classes for their customers that explain different sports and their rules.

Another area of focus will be using women and minority-owned businesses to stock their bar and provide food.

The Dub's next pop-up event is at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m. inside Friction Beer, 11018 Johnson Dr., in Shawnee.

They also have a crowdfunding campaign to offset costs associated with starting a new business.

More information can be found on their website.

