Temwa Chawinga breaks NWSL scoring record to help KC Current take down Bay FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga broke the National Women’s Soccer League single-season goal-scoring record with her 19th of the year on Saturday night to lift the Kansas City Current to a 1-0 win over Bay FC at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

Chawinga picked off a pass, outmuscled her defender and scored from outside the box with a hard shot into the left corner in the 35th minute to break Sam Kerr's previous record of 18 goals set in 2019.

The Current (14-3-7) became the fourth team to score 50 goals in a season.

Bay (9-14-1) is in the eighth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.