Temwa Chawinga's hat trick powers Kansas City Current win Sunday over Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reigning two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga scored three goals against the Stars for the Current's first regular-season hat trick.

Off a deflection from defender Sam Staab and an assist from Croix Bethune, Chawinga opened up scoring for the Current (4-4-0) in the 22nd minute.

Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher attempted to cut off a cross, but the rebound landed in the path of Chawinga in the 47th for the brace. Two minutes later, Michelle Cooper’s short lofted pass found Chawinga and she completed the hat trick.

Current goalkeeper Lorena made three saves for her first clean sheet of the season.

It was Chawinga's first hat trick and the first of the 2026 NWSL season.

The Chicago Stars (2-7-0) have lost three straight.

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