‘Temwa is a generational player’: KC Current forward Temwa Chawinga signs extension with club through 2029

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current standout forward Temwa Chawinga has agreed to a new contract to stay with the club through 2029, the team announced Monday.

Since joining the NWSL in 2024, Chawinga has taken home multiple MVP honors (2024-25) and Golden Boot awards (2024-25).

“Temwa is truly special, and no one changes the game more than she does,” KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said in a news release. “She displays an unwavering commitment to scoring goals under pressure and when it matters most.”

The Longs said they are ecstatic that Chawinga, “one of the best players in the world,” has agreed to extend her time in Kansas City.

Chawinga’s stats with the Current include 42 goals, 15 game-winners and 11 assists in 56 regular season appearances. Across all competitions (61 games), she has 47 goals, 12 assists and 18 game-winners.

“Temwa is a generational player, and extending her contract was a top priority for the club,” general manager Ryan Dell said in the news release. “This contract extension is testament not only to the impact Temwa makes on the field, but her impact and influence in our community and the global game.”

Chawinga has played for Wuhan Jianghan University F.C. in the Chinese Super League, Kvarnsvedens IK in Sweden and Malawi, her home country.

This season, Chawinga returned from injury and is currently second on the 2026 Golden Boot leaderboard. She has notched seven goals and two assists. Chawinga also completed the first hat trick in club history.

"This contract extension means a lot to me because I call Kansas City home,” Chawinga said. “The way the club and the city supports me and my teammates is truly special. I'm looking forward to staying longer in Kansas City and working hard with my teammates."

Chawinga and the Current return to action Friday in an away Challenge Cup match. The Current return home to CPKC Stadium in mid-July.

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