WASHINGTON — The Kansas City Current are back in the NWSL Championship game for the first time since 2022, and they're looking to make history.

The club set the pace in 2025, winning the NWSL Shield with the most points in league history. But they fell short in the playoffs, losing to eventual champion Gotham FC in the quarterfinals.

The 2026 redemption tour got off to a slow start, but that tour is in full swing now, as the Current knocked off Gotham in last week's semifinal to advance to Saturday's final.

Current players spoke to the media on Wednesday in Washington, where they'll take on the Spirit at 7 p.m. Saturday at Audi Field. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Here's what the players had to say heading into the game.

Current midfielder and team captain Lo'eau LaBonta:

KC Current captain Lo'eau LaBonta previews title game

Current midfielder and NWSL Midfielder of the Year Croix Bethune:

NWSL Midfielder of the Year Croix Bethune ready for title game

Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo:

'The belief they've had in me has been really great': Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo

Current defenders Kayla Sharples and Gabby Robinson:

Current's Sharples and Robinson ready for championship game

Current defender Izzy Rodriguez:

Current defender Izzy Rodriguez returns to NWSL Championship game

Current defender Elizabeth Ball: