'You will make history': KC Current players write letters to their younger selves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the brink of the opening of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built exclusively for a women's professional sports team, KC Current players are reflecting on their journeys, from young girls learning "the beautiful game" to role models for today's budding stars.

Four players wrote letters to their younger selves, with advice and encouragement and a hint at the history-making moments in their future.

Claire Hutton, midfielder

KC Current's Claire Hutton reads letter to younger self

At just 18 years-old, Claire Hutton has yet to take the field as a professional soccer player, but she already has many accolades to her name. She joined her high school's varsity team as a seventh-grader. She made her international debut and scored six goals for the U17 USWNT at the 2022 Concacaf Championship. She was also named captain for the USWNT U19 team at the 2023 PanAm games. The Current signed her in December 2023, when she was 17 years-old.

Izzy Rodriguez, defender

KC Current's Izzy Rodriguez reads letter to younger self

Heading into her third season with the Current, Izzy Rodriguez provides a boost to the backfield. She made 26 appearances during her rookie season in 2022, as the team made a run to the NWSL Championship game, ultimately losing to Portland Thorns FC. Last season, she played in every match for the Current.

Kristen Hamilton, forward

KC Current's Kristen Hamilton reads letter to younger self

Since making her professional debut in 2012, Kristen Hamilton has been a dependable scorer on each of her teams. She came to the Current in 2021 via a trade from the North Carolina Courage. Since then, she's made 49 appearances and scored eight goals. She is the all-time NWSL leader in Championship game appearances, including an appearance in the 2022 Championship game for the Current.

Elizabeth Ball, defender

KC Current's Elizabeth Ball reads letter to younger self

Elizabeth Ball has been with the Current since its debut season in 2021. She started all 16 games she played for the team in 2022. Despite playing in the backfield, she scored her first career goal on a header against the Houston Dash on Oct. 13, 2021.