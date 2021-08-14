LT Orlando Brown Jr. explains jersey number change, excitement for Chiefs preseason debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Typically the big guys wear the big numbers.

Orlando Brown, Jr. has the "big guy" part down. He's 6 feet, 8 inches and 345 pounds, but in his first season with the Chiefs, he's wearing No. 57, a number usually reserved for centers or linebackers.

"I'm excited to wear it," Brown said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with KSHB 41, "because, as you say, it's different."

Most offensive tackles wear numbers in the 70s, which is exactly what Brown did his first three seasons in the league with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was big No. 78, which was his dad's number for most of his 10 seasons in the NFL.

Orlando "Zeus" Brown passed away almost 10 years ago, so Brown Jr. honored him by wearing No. 78, but the Chiefs have retired that jersey number in honor of Hall of Famer Bobby Bell.

That forced Brown to improvise.

"I feel like 57 gave me an opportunity to represent two men in my life," Brown said. "Jammal Brown that played at the University of Oklahoma was one of my mentors. He wore 55 in college and my dad also was 77, so I feel as though it gave me the opportunity to just represent both of the men with the 5 and the 7."

That covers the jersey number switch, but there's also the story behind the position switch.

Brown played primarily a right tackle in Baltimore but is now the Chiefs' new left tackle, a position his dad always wanted him to play.

Brown said he's enjoyed the challenge of making the switch.

"Really just getting that feel back for left tackle, that comfort back of timing with punching, your balance, your footwork, things like that," Brown said.

Brown is a veteran. He's in his fourth year in the NFL, and preseason games don't usually move the needle for experienced players, but this one will.

After all, he's about to play his first game for a new franchise.

"I'm just super-excited to get out there and compete," Brown said. "This is a historic franchise with a lot of history. I'm just super, super blessed to be a part of all this man, and I'm excited to get out there and really showcase my talents."