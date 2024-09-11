Lugo shines as Royals blank Yanks, reach 80-win mark

NEW YORK — Seth Lugo struck out 10 in seven masterful innings and Salvador Perez hit two run-scoring singles to reach 100 RBIs for the second time as the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Tommy Pham homered and Bobby Witt Jr. had an RBI single for the Royals, who began the night trailing first-place Cleveland by 3 1/2 games in the AL Central. They held a 2 1/2-game edge over Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

New York came in 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Baltimore atop the AL East.

Lugo (16-8) carved up a full-strength Yankees lineup that entered leading the majors in homers and ranked second in runs. The right-hander allowed only three singles and walked none, retiring 17 straight batters after Gleyber Torres' bloop hit to begin the bottom of the first.

Torres snapped the string on another soft single with two outs in the sixth.

Kris Bubic and John Schreiber completed the three-hitter, as Lugo tied Atlanta ace Chris Sale and Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal for the major league lead in wins.

The right-hander outpitched former Mets teammate Marcus Stroman (10-8), who permitted three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

No. 9 batter Kyle Isbel scored twice after leadoff singles for the Royals, who had dropped six consecutive road games. They won for the fifth time in 13 games overall and improved to 2-4 against the Yankees this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen (left hamstring strain) was scheduled to pitch about three innings in a rehab outing with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He could rejoin the big league rotation after that. ... LHP Will Smith (back spasms) planned to throw another bullpen at less than full intensity. "He's still not completely symptom-free in his back. But he's working through the bullpens," manager Matt Quatraro said. "It's improving, it's just not completely resolved."

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone didn't rule out a return this season for infielder DJ LeMahieu (right hip impingement), but also said he wouldn't count on it, either.

UP NEXT

All-Star LHP Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA) starts for Kansas City against rookie RHP Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24) in the rubber match of the three-game series Wednesday night.

The first Royals lefty with 200 strikeouts in a season, Ragans pitched six shutout innings to beat Minnesota last Friday night. Gil returned that day from a lower back strain that landed him on the injured list and threw six innings of one-hit ball in a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.