Lynch leads Royals to 6-0 shutout win over White Sox

CHICAGO — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and the Kansas City Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide.

The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend.

Lynch allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two.

The White Sox issued 11 walks and committed two more errors, running their major league-leading total to 20.

It's the longest losing streak for Chicago since it also dropped eight in a row in June 2018.