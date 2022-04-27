Watch
Lynch leads Royals to 6-0 shutout win over White Sox

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 11:19 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 00:19:43-04

CHICAGO — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and the Kansas City Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide.

The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend.

Lynch allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two.

The White Sox issued 11 walks and committed two more errors, running their major league-leading total to 20.

It's the longest losing streak for Chicago since it also dropped eight in a row in June 2018.

