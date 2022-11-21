Watch Now
Mahomes superfan Henry Winkler meets Chiefs QB in pregame

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
Actor Henry Winkler, left, speaks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prior to an NFL football game between Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Posted at 7:22 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 20:31:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to super fans.

He got to meet one of them on the field Sunday night before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before kickoff, Mahomes walked over to the sidelines to meet Henry Winkler of Fonzie fame from "Happy Days."

Earlier Sunday, Winkler took to Twitter to post his excitement about Sunday night’s encounter.

Sunday Night Football play-by-play caller Mike Tirico said Winkler attended the game as a guest of Mahomes.

After Mahomes walked over, the two chatted before Winkler was presented a No. 15 jersey signed by the quarterback.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also showed his love for the "Fonz," in pregame, donning a red and white shirt in homage to the actor.

Buccaneers Colts Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

