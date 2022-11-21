Mahomes superfan Henry Winkler meets Chiefs QB in pregame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to super fans.

He got to meet one of them on the field Sunday night before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before kickoff, Mahomes walked over to the sidelines to meet Henry Winkler of Fonzie fame from "Happy Days."

Earlier Sunday, Winkler took to Twitter to post his excitement about Sunday night’s encounter.

Well today is the Day ..I will meet Patrick Mahomes @Chiefs nation::: IF I MEET one of you ..I meet all of you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 20, 2022

Sunday Night Football play-by-play caller Mike Tirico said Winkler attended the game as a guest of Mahomes.

After Mahomes walked over, the two chatted before Winkler was presented a No. 15 jersey signed by the quarterback.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also showed his love for the "Fonz," in pregame, donning a red and white shirt in homage to the actor.

Jeff Lewis/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

—