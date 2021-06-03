Mahomes weighs in on comments made about team going 20-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the goal that’s been heard around the National Football League: the Kansas City Chiefs going 20-0 this upcoming season.

On May 30, during his inaugural 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked if there were any records he wanted to break this upcoming NFL season.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, is going twenty and zero,” Mahomes said.

Since the video was released by Bleacher Report, it was the topic of discussion for national sports shows and publications.

On Thursdays after Organized Team Activities, Mahomes was asked about how his teammates reacted to his comments.

“I don’t think there was really a reaction at all,” he said. “If you’re in the league, you want to win every single time you’re on the football field. I think people get all hyped up about saying 20-0 because you have to take it one week at a time but at the end of the day, you want to continue to win every single week. I’m not going into the season hoping I lose any games.”

In the Super Bowl era, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team to have an undefeated regular season and win the big game. The Dolphins defeated Washington 14–7 in Super Bowl VII.

The 2007 New England Patriots went 16-0 but lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants 17-14.

Head coach Andy Reid was also asked about Mahomes’ goal.

“He wasn’t boasting about it. That’s not what he was doing, but he just said that would be a great challenge, which it would be,” Reid said. “We've got a pretty stiff schedule and some great competition that we’re going to play against, so I feel like he was really saying, ‘Listen, we all need to get busy and work our tails off.”

The Chiefs kick-off the 2021 season against the Cleveland Brown on Sept. 12.