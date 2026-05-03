Massey scores in 10th on Garcia's sacrifice fly, Royals beat Mariners 3-2

SEATTLE — Michael Massey scored on Maikel Garcia's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals overcame a dominant 14-strikeout performance from Seattle starter Emerson Hancock to beat the Mariners 3-2 on Saturday night.

Massey began the inning as the automatic runner at second base, stole third, and then scored on Garcia’s flyball to center field off Cooper Criswell (1-1).

The Royals tied the game in the ninth against Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz, as Salvador Perez led off with a single. Pinch-runner Lane Thomas advanced to second on a balk, and scored on Jac Caglianone's single to center that got by Julio Rodriguez and went all the way to the wall.

The Mariners scored first when Josh Naylor drove Rodriguez home with an RBI single in the first, but the Royals tied it with back to back doubles from Kyle Isbel and Garcia in the third.

That was the only run the Royals got against Hancock, who allowed six hits and no walks over seven innings while setting a new career high in strikeouts. It was a dominant performance on a night the Mariners retired the number of arguably the most dominant pitcher in franchise history, Randy Johnson.

Leo Rivas gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead when he scored from third on a wild pitch by Seth Lugo in the fifth.

The Mariners wasted a prime scoring opportunity in the fifth, when Randy Arozarena lost track of the count, and was picked off first base to end the inning with the bases loaded.

Lugo allowed seven hits and two walks over six innings, with six strikeouts. Luinder Avila pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Royals.

Lucas Erceg retired the side in the 10th for his ninth save. Matt Strahm (1-0) got the win.

Up next

RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.35 ERA) pitches Sunday for Seattle, against Royals LHP Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.74 ERA).

