Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Sunday.

The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

Melendez is putting together quite the campaign after being called up on May 3. He’s hit 13 home runs on the year and has back-to-back homer games four times this season. Among rookies, he’s hit the fifth most home runs this season and is just two behind teammate Bobby Witt Jr.

The 7-8-9 hitters of Michael Massey, Nate Eaton and Kyle Isbel provided most of the production as they went a combined 6-for-9 with nine runs scored and five RBIs.

Brad Keller (6-12) had his 11th quality start of the season, going six innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking three and fanning four.

Rafael Devers put the lone blemish on Keller’s line when he hit his 24th homer of the year, sending one 441-feet into the right field fountains. Tommy Pham hit a towering 427-foot two-run homer to left field off Taylor Clarke in the seventh.

Kutter Crawford (3-4) allowed five earned runs over five innings on five hits, struck out four and walked two. Darwinzon Hernandez gave up five runs, five hits and four walks in the eighth inning.

With the youth movement in full bloom in Kansas City, they have won four of their last five home series and it’s the first time the Royals have won a four-game set against Boston since 2013.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: hosts Atlanta for a two-game series starting Tuesday.

Royals: continues their season-high 11 game homestand as they host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in a doubleheader.