Mercedes carries White Sox over Royals 9-3 to complete sweep

Charlie Riedel/AP
Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes runs home past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Leury Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 19:27:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eight consecutive loss.

The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 1½ games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3½ games.

They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week. The White Sox have beaten the Royals 10 straight times on the road.

The last team to do that was Oakland from 2003-2006 when they beat Kansas City 12 consecutive times in Kauffman Stadium.

