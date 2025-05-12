Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports as part of NBA coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the NBA on NBC returns to the airwaves this fall, basketball fans will have a familiar face to help enjoy the action.

NBCUniversal announced Monday that Michael Jordan, widely regarded as a basketball legend, will join the network as a special contributor during coverage starting in October.

The network made the announcement during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“I am so excited to join the NBA on NBC,” Jordan said in a release Monday. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Last July, NBCUniversal and NBC reached an 11-year deal to present NBC and WNBA regular-season and playoff games across numerous platforms.

Peacock will stream exclusive games on Monday night. NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. Sunday Night Basketball will hit the airwaves starting in 2026 across NBC and Peacock.

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said Monday. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

