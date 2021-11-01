Watch
Minnesota tops Sporting KC 2-1 on Reynoso PK

Sporting KC retains first place in the West
Andy Clayton-King/AP
Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) and Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Posted at 9:31 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 22:31:28-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Emanuel Reynoso’s penalty kick in the 37th minute was the difference as Minnesota strengthened its playoff potential with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

It was the first successful penalty kick of the season for Minnesota.

Entering the match in eighth place, the Loons conceded a goal in the eighth minute when Johnny Russell’s header from the back post found the foot of Khiry Shelton for the close range score.

Minnesota got that back from Franco Fragapane in the 20th minute as he volleyed a loose ball at the 18 into the net.

