Missouri native gets Oregon football head coaching job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday evening, the University of Oregon announced Dan Lanning as their 35th head football coach in school history.

Lanning spent his past three seasons as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Georgia.

He helped guide the top defense in college football. Georgia earned a 12-1 record and will play Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The new Oregon Ducks head coach was born in North Kansas City, Missouri, and went to high school in Richmond. He also played linebacker at William Jewell College and graduated in 2008.

He began his coaching career at Park Hill South High School from 2008 to 2010 where he was the special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach and wide receivers coach. Then followed stops at Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Sam Houston State, Alabama, Memphis and Georgia.

Lanning is set to be formally introduced as the Ducks head coach at 4 p.m. CT Monday.

