Missouri state senator: Clay County is only Missouri option for Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2025 Missouri legislative session enters its final week, a state senator believes it’s either Clay County or bust for the Kansas City Royals to remain in Missouri.

Missouri State Sen. Maggie Nurrrenbern (D-Clay County) told KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis on Monday that she believes if the Royals are going to stay in Missouri, it will be at a site in North Kansas City in Clay County.

“I think the team, quite frankly, has made it very clear that it is the Clay County site or they will leave the state of Missouri,” Nurrenburn said Monday.

Missouri State Senator: Clay County only option for Royals

But Clay County officials will need help in getting a proposal past the finish line.

Earlier this year, Nurrenbern introduced Senate Bill 710, which would create the Clay County Sports Complex Authority. The bill was later merged into Senate Bill 80.

The authority would be tasked with “developing, maintaining or operating sports, convention, exhibition or trade facilities” in Clay County, similar to the role of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

“This week, Senate Bill 80 sits on the calendar in the Missouri House of Representatives, and we expect debate to happen soon,” Nurrenbern said Monday. “Nothing is over until it’s over — there are no guarantees, but I do think there is a real path and a real possibility of getting it done this week.”

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Royals for comment. They did not provide a response as of 5 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was set to meet with Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman at 4 p.m. Monday.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the mayor said it was not Lucas' understanding that Clay County is the only option.

"We look forward to our ongoing work with the Royals, state leadership, and Kansas City government to ensure the Royals have the support and resources to build our next great downtown MLB stadium," the mayor's spokesperson said. "We are grateful for state resources that can support all communities.”

