Royals traded catcher Freddy Fermin Thursday to the San Diego Padres for 2 starting pitchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday afternoon that they traded catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres for two pitchers.

The Royals will receive two right-handed starting pitchers from the Padres, Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

Fermin has been a solid backup catcher for the Royals since joining the team in 2022.

The 30-year-old native of Venezuela has a .255 batting average this season, along with three home runs and 12 runs batted in.

Stephen Kolek, a sinkerball pitcher, is in his second year in the major leagues.

Kolek was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2018 Draft.

He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2021.

He was taken by the Padres in December 2023 in the Rule 5 Draft and made the Padres' 2024 Opening Day roster, according to the Royals news release.

Ryan Bergert, 25, made his major league debut this season.

He was drafted by the Padres in the 6th round of the 2021 Major League Draft.

Bergert had Tommy John surgery after the 2020 season.

He's 1-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 11 appearances.

Bergert has made seven starts for the Padres and allowed three or fewer runs in each of them, according to a news release from the Royals.

