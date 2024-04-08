NAIA’s new transgender student-athlete policy places restrictions on participation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics voted Monday to adopt a new transgender participation policy.

All student-athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports, but restrictions are in place for female sports.

The policy states only student-athletes “whose biological sex is female may participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports.”

Student-athletes who have not begun any masculinizing hormone therapy may participate without limitation. However, student-athletes who have begun masculinizing hormone therapy are limited to participation in internal activities (workouts, practices, etc.) and any external competition that is not a "countable contest."

Participation is ultimately left up to the discretion of the athlete’s institution.

Any athlete who has begun masculinizing hormone therapy must notify the NAIA’s national office, per the policy.

"It is crucial that NAIA member institutions, conferences, and student-athletes participate in an environment that is equitable and respectful,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a news release. "With input from our member institutions and the Transgender Task Force, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents has confirmed our path forward."

Per the NAIA, the task force, which was formed in April 2022 to determine whether the existing policy needed to be altered, was guided by three bullet points:



Creating fairness in competition.

Treating individuals with respect and dignity.

Ensuring transparent efforts and encouraging member feedback.

The policy will apply to all sports except for cheer and dance. It goes into effect Aug. 1.

The NCAA’s transgender student-athlete policy is determined sport-by-sport based on the policy of the national governing body of that sport.

—