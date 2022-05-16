NASCAR fans enjoy sights, sounds of racing at AdventHealth 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The sights, smells and sounds of NASCAR at Kansas Speedway had fans hyped up for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday .

"I love that. I mean, how can you not love that?" race fan Amy Hahn said of the deafening roar of 36 stock cars speeding around the track at 200 mph. "My nephew works for NASCAR. There's nothing better."

Five-year-old Ostin was in attendance Sunday for his first race. His family was a special guest of Josh Bilicki, driver of the #77 car.

Just slightly older than Ostin was 9-year-old race fan Bryland. He says his favorite driver is Joey Logano.

"It's really cool," Bryland said of his first race.

But for Jessica Koss, who has been coming to races for a long time, the speedway is full of fond memories.

"I used to come to these races with my dad, and that's what brings me back to it now with my husband," Koss said.

