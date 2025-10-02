NASCAR fines Carson Hocevar $50K for endangering safety officials at KS Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 on Wednesday for putting safety officials in danger during the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The penalty was listed under a behavioral violation and was for Hocevar revving and spinning his tires while safety workers attended to his car after he spun the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The Spire Motorsports driver was involved in an incident late in Sunday’s race when he spun on the backstretch. He had flat tires and was unable to get the car rolling again.

“Four flats, can’t f(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) roll,” he radioed the team. “It’s just frustrating.”

Hocevar had a shot at a top-10 finish before he was involved in some late race incidents. He was part of the fifth caution of the race when he ran into the slower car of J.J. Yeley, and was also part of the sixth caution when Hocevar spun in an 11-car crash on a restart.

With just a handful of laps to go, contact from another driver sent Hocevar into his final spin as the race went to overtime.

Hocevar ended up finishing 29th.

Spire earlier this year fined Hocevar $50,000 following comments he made during the inaugural Cup Series race in Mexico City. Hocevar had made derogatory comments about the city and was issued an internal team penalty.

