Heat guard Rozier, Blazers coach Billups charged in FBI gambling investigation

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups have been arrested as part of an FBI investigation into illegal sports betting, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The FBI has not confirmed the charges. AP reported that FBI Director Kash Patel will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. EDT to announce them.

Rozier did not play in the Heat’s season opener Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, listed as a “coach’s decision.”

The Trail Blazers opened their season Wednesday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Billups on the sidelines.

Rozier is beginning his 11th NBA season and second with Miami.

Billups is in his fifth season coaching Portland after a distinguished playing career that included five NBA All-Star Game appearances. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2004 when his Detroit Pistons won the championship.

The arrests come as many NBA teams have formed strong partnerships with sports books, with some teams opening sports books at their arenas.

Their charges come a year after Raptors forward Jontay Porter was permanently banned from the NBA after being accused of being involved in a gambling scheme that included him placing a bet on the Raptors.