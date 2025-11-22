NBCUniversal, MLB sign agreement to bring baseball back to NBC for 2026 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NBCUniversal and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that they signed a three-year media rights agreement to broadcast games, including an exclusive “Opening Day” primetime game and Sunday nights throughout the 2026 season.

The opening night game on March 26, 2026, will feature the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game will be the only primetime Major League Baseball game that night, according to a news release from NBC.

“NBC has demonstrated an outstanding combination of high production value and powerful athlete storytelling that makes MLB’s return to the network an exciting opportunity to continue the sport’s growth,” MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. stated in the news release. “With NBCUniversal showing great enthusiasm for baseball, we are looking forward to working together to continue the sport’s momentum by telling the stories of today’s talented players and capturing the excitement of our great game.”

NBCUniversal’s new agreement features exclusive content on NBC, NBCSN and Peacock, including Sunday Night Baseball, a Peacock-exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff package of games followed by a Sunday afternoon whip-around show, and the entire Wild Card round of the playoffs, according to the news release.

“We are excited to reignite NBC Sports’ storied Major League Baseball history through this comprehensive and innovative partnership that will honor the past and create new traditions,” President of NBC Sports Rick Cordella stated in the news release. “With the Sunday Night Baseball package, NBC and Peacock are now the year-round platforms for premier Sunday night sports programming. We can’t wait to focus our award-winning production, promotion, and storytelling on MLB’s iconic stars, teams, and rivalries to spotlight beginning on March 26. Play ball!”

The full schedule of games on Sunday nights has not been released.

