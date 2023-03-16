NCAA Round of 64 results: Mizzou, KU men's basketball advance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams kicked off NCAA Tournament play in the Round of 64 Thursday.

Missouri took on the Utah State Aggies in the South Region from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

No. 1 West Region seed Kansas squared off against the Howard University Bison in Des Moines, Iowa.

Missouri Tigers

With the win, the Tigers advance to the Round of 32 and will face the winner of the Arizona-Princeton game on Saturday.

The 76-65 win snapped Mizzou's 13-year tournament victory drought.

A very happy Desiree Reed-Francois and Phil Pressey pic.twitter.com/WhbKnZLy21 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) March 16, 2023

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers with 23 points.

Guard Kobe Brown added 19 points of his own.

Kansas Jayhawks

The West Region top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks sailed into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 96-68 victory over Howard University.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Wells Fargo Arena for the match, but she wasn't able to help the Bison overcome a nearly 30-point deficit.

The @VP is in the building. I’ll keep an eye out near the Howard locker room post game.

Not looking like her alma mater will pull off the upset. pic.twitter.com/65WWlMoq1f — Abby Dodge (@Abby_OnAir) March 16, 2023

KU forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points.

Freshman sensation Gradey Dick was close behind, adding 19.

