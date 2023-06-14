Watch Now
Netflix releases trailer for 'Quarterback' featuring Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany

Netflix
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota will star in a Netflix show Quarterback
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:17:05-04

KANSAS, Mo. — Netflix has officially released the trailer for its NFL docudrama "Quarterback" on Wednesday.

The series features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family, including his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling.

Marcus Mariota and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also are featured in the show, which premieres July 12 on the video-streaming service.

The series documents the lives of Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota, who has since been cut by the Atlanta Falcons, on and off the field.

The documentary focuses on the quarterbacks and their families, including interviews and behind-the-scenes gameday footage centered on Brittany Mahomes.

The docudrama joins Nextflix's growing catalog of sports-centric content, which already includes "Drive To Survive," "Full Swing," Tour De France Unchained," "Break Point," "Captains," "FIFA Uncovered," "Last Chance U" and "Cheer."

