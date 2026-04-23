‘Next era of growth’: New owners stepping up to the plate for Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs announced Thursday that the franchise has been sold to Quint Studer and KC Roots.

The owner said selling the team is about setting it up for the future.

“Selling the KC Monarchs isn’t about stepping away — it’s about positioning this franchise for its next era of growth,” Mark Brandmeyer said in a press release. “This team belongs to Kansas City, and my responsibility has always been to ensure it has the leadership, resources and vision to thrive long into the future.”

The franchise, which is part of the American Association of Professional Baseball, announced a rebrand in 2021 from the T-Bones to the Monarchs to honor the Negro Leagues team that played from 1920 to 1965. A portion of the Monarchs' proceeds go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

“When we stepped into Kansas City, the goal was to honor the rich history of the Monarchs while building a modern, sustainable organization,” Brandmeyer said.

The Monarchs have won two championships since the rebrand, and staff, players and team partners have helped establish it as a community-driven franchise, per a news release.

Studer’s passion for the community and experience in baseball ownership helped seal the deal for Brandmeyer.

Studer noted the transition will build off the foundation the franchise has built while looking ahead to what is next.

“One of our top priorities is supporting the outstanding Monarchs staff already in place,” Studer said in a press release. “They are the heart of this organization, and we are excited to work alongside them to build on the success that’s already been achieved.”

The Monarchs will take on the Kane County Cougars on the road in their season opener May 15. The team’s home opener is set for 6:35 p.m. on May 19 against the Chicago Dogs.

The 2026 season will be the team’s 23rd season at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

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